Cops return kidnapped child to mother unharmed, investigation launched

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. A woman from Yeghvard, a town in Armenia’s Kotayk province, kidnapped a 10 year old child on February 1. Police said the child’s mother owed the kidnapper money, and the latter took the child to demand her debt back.

On February 1, the woman reported to police that an acquaintance of hers has kidnapped her 10 year old girl and is keeping her in an apartment, demanding to return the money which she had earlier borrowed.

Police swiftly handled the situation, and returned the child to her mother, unharmed.

An investigation has been launched.