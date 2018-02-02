Armenia’s culture minister departs for Artsakh on two-day working visit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of culture Armen Amiryan on February 3 will depart for Artsakh on a two-day working visit, the ministry told Armenpress.

A memorandum on cooperation in the field of preservation of historical-cultural heritage will be signed with Artsakh’s ministry of culture, youth affairs and tourism.

Joint working groups will be formed aimed at implementing the program

Armen Amiryan and his Artsakh counterpart Sergey Shahverdyan will discuss the concrete opportunities to expand several actions of the program “Goris as a CIS cultural city” to Artsakh (the events will launch in Armenia in spring, 2018 and will continue until November).