Lawmaker Jirair Reisian releases details over shelling of aircraft returning from Sochi to Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The aircraft carrying the first group of the Syrian delegation from Sochi was subjected to missile attack by the militants of terrorist groups at the moment of landing at the Damascus international airport on February 2, Syria’s Gandzasar Armenian weekly reports.

Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Syrian Parliament Jirair Reisian was also among the delegation members who regularly reported about the incident.

“At the moment of the landing, the first missile fell a few meters away from the aircraft, and then two more missiles targeted the aircraft. Fortunately, there are no wounded. The plane was not damaged either. The respective forces immediately gave the necessary instructions and the delegation members were safely removed from the aircraft and then from the airport”, Jirair Reisian said.