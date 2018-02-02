YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/96 - Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s ‘Night Flight’ among weekly top 10

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Vardges Petrosyan’s ‘Years Lived and Not Lived’ is again at the top of Yerevan Bestseller project – an ARMENPRESS exclusive brining the top ten weekly bestselling books.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ comes next. The book is about human relationship, love, friendship and betrayal.

Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ is ranked 3rd in this week’s top bestselling book in the city.

The story describes the inner world of an Armenophobic Turkish former serviceman, when he, already an old man, suddenly hears a lullaby song that reminds him of his mother and later finds out that the song is in Armenian: realizing his parents were Armenians. He spends his remaining life searching the graves of his parents, without knowing that it was a misunderstanding.

‘Three Comrades’ by German author Erich Maria Remarque is a novel first published in 1936. It is written in first person by the main character Robert Lohkamp, whose somewhat disillusioned outlook on life is due to his horrifying experiences in the trenches of the First World War's French-German front. He shares these experiences with Otto Köster and Gottfried Lenz, his two comrades with whom he runs an auto-repair shop in late 1920s Berlin. Remarque wrote the novel in exile. The book is ranked 4th in the list.

‘The Alchemist’ by Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho is the 5th in the list. Originally written in Portuguese, it became an international bestseller translated into some 70 languages as of 2016. An allegorical novel, The Alchemist follows a young Andalusian shepherd in his journey to Egypt, after having a recurring dream of finding treasure there.

‘The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas’ is ranked 6th. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

Milan Kundera’s ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being’ comes next. It was published in 1984. The book chronicles the fragile nature of an individual's fate, theorizing that a single lifetime is insignificant in the scope of Nietzsche's concept of eternal return.

New book is among the weekly top ten. ‘Night Flight’ by French writer and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry is ranked 8th in the bestselling list of the week. The book is based on Saint-Exupéry's experiences as an airmail pilot and as a director of the Aeroposta Argentina airline, based in Buenos Aires. The characters were inspired by the people Saint-Exupéry knew while working in South America. Notably, the character of Rivière was based on the airline’s operations director Didier Daurat. With an introduction by André Gide, the novel of only 23 short chapters was published by Éditions Gallimard in 1931 and was awarded the Prix Femina for that year.

Stefan Zweig’s ‘Collected Stories’ this week is ranked 9th. Zweig was an Austrian novelist, playwright, journalist and biographer. At the height of his literary career, in the 1920s and 1930s, he was one of the most popular writers in the world. The book was translated by Ara Arakelyan and Margarit Arakelyan.

‘1984’ by George Orwell concludes the list. The book is labeled as “banned” in many countries of the world.

The following bookstores took part in a survey for the bestseller project: Bookinist (53-74-13), Hay Girk (54-07-06) and Zangak (23 26 49).

Yerevan Bestseller project presented by Angela Hambardzumyan