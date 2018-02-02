Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 February

Armenia’s Aronian triumphs at Tradewise Gibraltar Chess Festival


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Chess Grandmaster Levon Aronian has won the Tradewise Gibraltar Chess Festival.

Aronian’s opponent was French GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and the match ended with a tie-break.

 Nearly 300 chess players from 50 countries took part in the event.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration