Agriculture Minister of Armenia presents reforms and projects underway to President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. During the working meeting with the President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Minister of Agriculture Ignaty Arakelyan reported on the activities of the structure, implemented programs, events planned for 2018, as well as the implementation process of the instructions given by the President of the Republic on February 1.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the Minister presented the report, informing that the Ministry is currently developing a strategy for the development of agriculture.