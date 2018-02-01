Armenia and Azerbaijan close to agreement on increasing number of observers in line of contact – Russian FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov expects that the steps over which the Armenian and Azebaijani foreign ministers reached an agreement and which are supported by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the OSCE representatives, will be implemented, reports Armenpress.

The Russian FM said since 2010 steps are being taken to strengthen trust measures in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. “After the famous incidents in the line of contact in April, 2016 the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents was held in Vienna with the participation of the foreign ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries. In June, 2016 a trilateral meeting of the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian presidents was held in St. Petersburg with the participation of the Co-Chairs. During these meetings an agreement was reached to increase the number of observers of the OSCE Mission in the line of contact by 6-7 as a concrete step to strengthen trust. Up to now works have been done on this path. I think the sides now are close to the agreement on concrete formats”, the Russian FM said during a joint press conference with Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano.

Sergey Lavrov stated that the settlement process of each conflict supposes implementation of agreed upon actions which will lead to strengthening of security and political settlement of the issue.

“The logic according to which the more are fires, the sooner they will come to an agreement, cannot work in real life”, the Russian FM said.