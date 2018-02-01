Artsakh President holds consultation with participation of regional administration heads

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on February 1 convened a working consultation with the participation of the regional administration heads and the mayor of Stepanakert, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues related to the course of activities to be implemented in regions and the capital with a special focus on the agricultural, municipal engineering and social security spheres were discussed.

The President gave concrete instructions on proper realization of the activities.

State minister Arayik Harutyunyan and other officials also participated in the consultation.