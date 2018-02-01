Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 February

Artsakh President holds consultation with participation of regional administration heads


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on February 1 convened a working consultation with the participation of the regional administration heads and the mayor of Stepanakert, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues related to the course of activities to be implemented in regions and the capital with a special focus on the agricultural, municipal engineering and social security spheres were discussed.

The President gave concrete instructions on proper realization of the activities. 

State minister Arayik Harutyunyan and other officials also participated in the consultation.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration