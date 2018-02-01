Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 February

Armenia to play vs. Estonia in Yerevan friendly


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The next opponent of Armenia’s national football team in the friendly matches is known.

On March 24, the Armenian team will play against their Estonian counterparts in Yerevan.

Just few days after, on March 27, Armenia will compete with Lithuania in Yerevan.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration