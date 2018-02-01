Draft law on Structure of Government adopted

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the draft law on the Structure and Activity of the Government, reports Armenpress.

Justice minister Davit Harutyunyan said the Constitution has a new regulation according to which it’s necessary to clarify the list of the ministries and the procedure of the government’s activity.

“Currently this issue is being regulated by two acts – the government’s activity is regulated by the president’s decree, whereas the list of the ministries is defined by law. The government is formed by the prime minister, first deputy PM, two deputy PMs and at least 2/3 of the government members”, the minister said, adding that the Constitution envisaged several provisions in which terms the candidate of the government members will be proposed, what is the deadline for the government to be formed.

The minister stated that 18 ministries will be included in the government’s structure. A new requirement, a requirement to swear by the government members is being defined. The minister also informed that the cases were defined in case of which the PM should submit resignation. “We have also set a staff of the prime minister, rather than the government staff, which will serve the PM, the deputy PMs”, the minister noted.

He informed that a number of norms were set which ensure guarantees for the activity of the government members. “However, we tried to avoid the law from additional details”, he said.