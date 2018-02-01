Levon Aronian among leaders of Gibraltar Chess Championship

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Chess Grandmaster, current World Cup holder Levon Aronian is ranked among leaders of the Gibraltar Championship.

As the championship is nearing the end, Aronian defeated Indian GM Sethuraman in the 9th round.

The Armenian grandmaster is ranked among the leaders with 7 points.

Nearly 300 chess players, including 92 grandmasters are competing in the Gibraltar Championship.