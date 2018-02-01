Armenia’s Aronian is 5th in FIDE ratings

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. FIDE released the February ratings where Armenia’s Chess Grandmaster Levon Aronian is 5th, reports Armenpress.

The rating tops World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen with 2855 points.

Levon Aronian is 5th with 2797 points.

Armenian chess players Gabriel Sargsyan (2677), Valdimir Hakobyan (2667) and Hrant Melkumyan (2664) are also included in the list of 100 top chess players.