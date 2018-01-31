Slovak President highly assesses bilateral cooperation with Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. . The delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan met with the President of Slovakia Andrej Kiska in the sidelines of the official visit to Slovakia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, Ara Babloyan noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states, constructive relations based on mutual understanding and centuries-old friendship of the two peoples have been established. The Speaker of the parliament of Armenia expressed satisfaction over the current level of political dialogue, highlighting in this context the activation of parliamentary partnership and the frequent mutual visits of the legislators. The Speaker expressed conviction that this visit will further foster the Armenian-Slovak relations, and particularly the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Ara Babloyan appreciated the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide by the National Council of Slovakia, and highlighted the criminalization of the denial of genocides for the prevention of similar crimes.

The President of the Slovak Republic Andrej Kiska, highly assessing the level of the bilateral cooperation, noted that there is a great potential to further develop them and give a new impetus.

The sides also referred to the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed on November 24 in Brussels, regional issues, opportunities for cooperation in various spheres and other issues.