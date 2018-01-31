Armenian organizations of France pleased with Macron meeting

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. With positive emphases and positive expectations – this is how Murad Papazian, co-chair of CCAF (Co-ordination Council of Armenian organisations of France), described holding the annual gala dinner of the organization in France.

“It was an interesting evening because it was our first official meeting with the President of France Emmanuel Macron. Establishing new ties with him is very positive. We presented our speech before the President regarding Turkey, Azerbaijan and Artsakh, we spoke about the concerns of the French-Armenian community regarding the denialism of the Armenian Genocide. We conveyed all our messages. By the way, it was very important that a dialogue with the president took place, rather than simple speeches”, he said.

He pointed out several important emphases from the French President’s speech, first being that a special commemoration day will be declared in the French National Calendar for the Armenian Genocide.

In addition, he pointed out the observation of boosting the criminalization issue of the Armenian Genocide denial.

In his speech, President Macron also addressed the Artsakh issue, mentioning that France will boost its work in the diplomatic sector.

“In my speech I invited him to Artsakh. The French president said he will come with us to Artsakh when the issue will be solved. This means that he imagines a visit to Armenian Artsakh”, he said.