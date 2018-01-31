Gigi & Bella Hadid pose naked for Vogue, cause online uproar

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. A photo of models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid for the March edition of the British Vogue magazine has caused some serious uproar on social media.

In the photo, the sisters are pictured naked, with legs crossed on each other.

Social media users labeled the photo as “disgusting and concerning”, Fox News reported.

Users said the photo where the sisters are embracing resembles incest.

Others suggested that Vogue has used Photoshop, as Bella’s face is practically unrecognizable.

The American models are the daughters of real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and former model Yolanda Hadid.