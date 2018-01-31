10 international companies participate in tender for construction of Masrik-1 solar power plant in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia probably has the most favorable legislation in the world in the energy field and is ready to settle all issues that will hinder the process of constructing Masrik-1 solar power plant with 55 MW capacity in Gegharkunik province, Hayk Harutyunyan – deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, said during a pre-tender conference on the construction program of the solar power plant, Armenpress reports. The conference aims at giving comprehensive response to issues concerning all companies that passed the pre-qualification stage of the tender.

“This tender is unique in its nature since the company will win it which will propose the lowest tariff for the energy to be generated. The tender was announced last year in April, initially a pre-qualification stage was held, more than 60 companies participated, but 10 the best companies passed this stage, and the representatives of all these companies are here. We have companies from Korea, China, India, the EU and the US”, the deputy minister said.

There is no Armenian company among the tender participants since the pre-qualification terms were quite strict in connection with the experience of similar programs, as well as the company’s financial situation. “For us it was very important that the winner would be able to construct the plant. Many tenders are being held worldwide when as a result of wrong organization of the pre-qualification stage small companies will less experience win the tender, propose less tariff which later is not being implemented, the plant is not constructed, and the state spends several years in vain”, the deputy minister said.

According to him, a package consisting of 400 pages has been prepared for the tender within the frames of which three new major documents have been prepared. One of them is the agreement by the government’s assistance, the second is the energy purchase agreement and the third one is the license purchase conditions. Hayk Harutyunyan said these documents can be used during the tenders for constructing future power plants.

The company, which will offer the lowest tariff, will win and will launch the construction works. But in case of not implementing the program, huge fines will be imposed on it.

The 55 MW solar power plant, to be constructed as a result of this program, will generate nearly 80-90 million kWh energy annually which comprises 1.5% of Armenia’s total energy production. “The construction of this power plant will greatly contribute to the development of renewable energy, our final goal is to have a competitive tariff positively affecting the field”, the deputy minister stated.

In 2017 the energy production increased by 6% in Armenia, the export growth is 17% and the consumption growth is 4%. At the moment there are 185 solar power plants in Armenia, the construction of 36 more is underway.