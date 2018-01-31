President signs bills into law

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a number of bills into law on January 31, after the parliament’s adoption.

The wide range of bills included the amendment of the criminal code, amending the law on the investigative committee, amending the law on salaries of public servants, amending the law on tactical-reconnaissance operations, amending the civil code, amending the law on state and governmental secret and many others.

The bills also included the ratification of the agreement between Armenia and Tajikistan on mutual visits of citizens, the President’s Office said.