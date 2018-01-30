Human rights organizations of Azerbaijan sent report to UN Committee against Torture

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. A joint report of the human rights organizations - the Institute for Peace and Democracy, the International Partnership for Human Rights and the World Organization Against Torture (TIP) was sent to the UN Committee against Torture, ARMENPRESS reports, citing contact.az. The report talks about the situation with human rights, democratic freedoms in Azerbaijan, the press release of the Institute of Peace and Democracy says. The report lists the number of political prisoners and lists many of them by name, indicating the political motives for arrest, trial and conviction. The facts of torture and Nardaran, in Gobustan prison, about the death of prisoners in other places.

The report names those killed in the operation to expose the persons accused of espionage in favor of Armenia. The report put forward a demand to investigate these crimes. The report also contains information on the prosecution of civil society institutions, deprivation of citizens of professional legal protection, lists the names of lawyers who have the courage to defend the rights of political prisoners and expelled from the Bar.