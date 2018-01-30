Time to revise national security strategy, says President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. During a meeting with the leadership of the foreign ministry in Yerevan, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan greatly highlighted mid-term and long-term planning in foreign policy and designing of relevant policy.

“I believe it is high time to revise and modernize the national security strategy of Armenia. It is no coincidence that I put forward this idea in the foreign ministry itself.

The primary challenges of Armenia’s national security mainly relate, or, are directly tied with our external environment. I expect that the foreign ministry will have tangible role in the entire process of revising this document”, the President said.

The said that the ministry has gathered necessary knowledge, experience and most importantly tools to present truly principled and comprehensive proposals.

“But you are diplomats and you very well realize that in order to have such fundamental and long-term document certain conditions are necessary and specificity is a necessity during creating such document”, he said.