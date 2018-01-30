Presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan meets with scientists

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of presidential candidate Armen Sargsyan with scientists has kicked off in the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Before the meeting he had a brief talk with reporters during which he talked about the yesterday’s meetings with the ruling party and the ARF faction representatives.

“Yesterday’s meetings were very productive and interesting. The series of meetings continue, I am having comprehensive working meetings”, he said.

Asked whether he made a decision to accept the RPA’s proposal, Armen Sargsyan again asked for time, to allow him continue his working meetings after which he promised to answer all questions.

The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has nominated the candidacy of Armen Sargsyan for the position of the President of Armenia.