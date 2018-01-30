25% growth proves efficiency of export-oriented economic model – official says

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The export indicator of 2017 in Armenia is the highest indicator in the past 5 years, Armen Yeganyan, head of the branch economic policy department of the ministry of economic development and investments, told ARMENPRESS in an interview.

“In the period of January-December of 2017, exports of products totaled 2242,9 million USD – an increase of 451,4 million USD against the previous year (25,2%) – which is the highest annual export indicator since 2012”, he said.

Increase of exports of the “Mine raw material” and “Prepared Food” categories had a significant contribution in the growth, as well as significant increases in exports of non precious metals.

According to Yeganyan, the exports of concentrates, brandy and tobacco increased by 65, 36 and 16 percents respectively in 2017.

“In terms of diversification of the exports structure, the high growth pace of exports of several sectors of lesser weight is encouraging. Exports of fish, lamb, livestock, pharmaceuticals, wine, chocolate and flowers comprised 91,5 million USD – increasing by 85,2% or 42,1 million dollars against 2016”, he said.

The more than 25% export growth proves the efficiency of the export-oriented economic model, where the 12,6% growth of industrial production and 7,7% economic activity growth was recorded.