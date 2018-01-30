Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 January

Arsenal’s podcast coverage focuses on Mkhitaryan


YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The online radio show of London’s Arsenal F.C. has broadcast a special coverage on Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Armenian football player who was recently transferred from Manchester United to the Gunners.

The Arsenal Weekly Podcast featured German footballer and centre back of Arsenal Per Mertesacker, who commented on Mkhitaryan, praising him.

 




