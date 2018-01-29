Armenia to host global forum on genocide prevention in December

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh remains one of the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said during a press conference in response to a question from ARMENPRESS, mentioning that Armenia will continue efforts with the co-chairing countries in 2018.

“Armenia has become a pioneer in the efforts of preventing crimes against humanity and new genocides. 2018 is the 70th anniversary of adopting the Genocide Prevention Convention. On this occasion, Armenia is presently putting efforts for a new resolution to be adopted in the UN circle – in the human rights council”, Nalbandian said.

He reminded that in 2015 – the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide – Armenia succeeded in adopting a resolution which received serious endorsement from everyone.

The minister emphasized that nearly 70 countries became co-authors of the resolution, however it was adopted with a consensus, meaning that nobody risked to oppose it.

“This year we have initiated and are currently working for a new resolution to be adopted on this occasion. In December of 2018 we are planning to hold a new global forum on prevention of genocides. We plan to hold it in December, when at our initiative, the UN General Assembly declared Genocide 9 as a commemoration day of victims of all genocides”, the minister said.

Reminding that Armenia is already chairing in the ministerial conference of La Francophonie, the summit of the organization will be held in Yerevan in October, and from December of 2017 Armenia is chairing in BSEC, the minister mentioning that there are many tasks to do.

“We will continue efforts in terms of developing, strengthening bilateral relations, as well as in the frames of various international structures – responding to regional and international challenges”, he said.