President Sargsyan visits Rehabilitation Center for Fatherland Defender

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on January 29 visited the Rehabilitation Center for the Defender of the Fatherland in the Heratsi N1 hospital complex, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Center has been established as a result of the cooperation between the Yerevan State Medical University and the Defense Ministry, by the assistance of the Armenian President and funds provided by numerous philanthropists and individual citizens.

Accompanied by defense minister Vigen Sargsyan, YSMU rector Armen Muradyan and several philanthropists, the President toured the Rehabilitation Center, got acquainted with the works carried in several months, in a very short period of time after his last visit, the current activity of the professional rehabilitation center established for military disabled, as well as the further development programs. The President also talked to the soldiers who already receive rehabilitation treatment in the Center.

YSMU rector Armen Muradyan said the Center will operate as a complete rehabilitation complex where in addition to health problems of the military disabled, issues relating to their social integration, education and work will also be solved. The Center is equipped with the latest technologies and is the only of its kind in the region with its opportunities.

Armen Muradyan thanked the President for trusting the idea of creating the Center, as well as for the opportunity to serve the state and people thanks to the implementation of this honorable and responsible initiative. The rector, in regard to the implementation of this initiative, considered a turning point the President’s visit last year on July 12 to the construction place of the Center, which, according to him, also had its contribution for future works.

President Serzh Sargsyan expressed gratitude all those who made this strictly important idea to come true and first of all the defenders of the Fatherlandundergoing rehabilitation treatment here for their dedication and unconditional service. The President urged the military disabled to demonstrate a similar will during the medical treatment and do everything with the Center’s professional team to be recovered as soon as possible.



