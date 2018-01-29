Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 January

Military authorities probe soldier’s death, fellow serviceman arrested


YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee launched a probe into the death of Private Hovsep Grigoryan, the committee told ARMENPRESS.

The Private was killed with a gunshot wound to the head in the afternoon of January 27 while on duty in the Defense Army positions.

Preliminary information suggests that the shooting occurred as a result of negligence and violation of firearm safety rules by a fellow soldier.

The soldier suspected in the friendly fire has been arrested.

Investigation continues.

 




