Military authorities probe soldier’s death, fellow serviceman arrested

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee launched a probe into the death of Private Hovsep Grigoryan, the committee told ARMENPRESS.

The Private was killed with a gunshot wound to the head in the afternoon of January 27 while on duty in the Defense Army positions.

Preliminary information suggests that the shooting occurred as a result of negligence and violation of firearm safety rules by a fellow soldier.

The soldier suspected in the friendly fire has been arrested.

Investigation continues.