Ambassador Ruben Sadoyan’s appointment became driving force for Armenian-Georgian relations – political scientist

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. A diplomatic reception was held in Tbilisi on January 28, on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The reception, which was organized by the Armenian Embassy in Georgia, was attended by high-ranking Georgian officials, including the defense minister, chief of the general staff of the Armed Forces, officials from the foreign ministry, representatives of diplomatic corps, military experts, Armenian lawmakers of the Georgian Parliament, as well as clergymen and the Armenian community representatives.

Political scientist, expert on Georgian studies Joni Melikyan gave an interview to ARMENPRESS talking about the recent intensification of the Armenian-Georgian relations, as well as the importance of the aforementioned reception.

“Undoubtedly, the Armenian-Georgian relations of the recent months can be described as quite active and dynamic. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s recent visit to Georgia and the Georgian Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Yerevan in some sense give new impetus to our inter-state ties. Another driving force for the Armenian-Georgian relations was the appointment of Ruben Sadoyan as Armenia’s Ambassador to Georgia. The first months of his activity were busy and active. This completely allows me to say that 2018 is going to be an important year for developing and deepening our inter-state ties”, Joni Melikyan said.

Commenting on the diplomatic reception held in the Embassy, the political scientist said it was held at a high level and was unprecedented with the participation of the leadership of the Georgian defense ministry and Armed Forces. “I am convinced that both the active work of the Armenian Embassy and the activity of the military attaché contributed to this. I even do not rule out that the participation of defense minister Levan Izoria and the leadership of the general staff was the appreciation of the activity of the Armenian Ambassador. The fact that the defense minister was taking part in the reception for the first time can be accepted as a message from official Tbilisi that Georgia continues its foreign policy diversification. By this Tbilisi once again proved that for it the mutual relations with Armenia are also important in the context of regional policy”, the political scientist stated.