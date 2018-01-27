President Sargsyan addresses congratulatory message during award ceremony of soldiers on St. Sargis holiday

YEREVAN, JANUAR27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia, Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces Serzh Sargsyan, accompanied by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan and Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, participated in the solemn ceremony on the occasion of St. Sargis the Warrior’s Day at St. Sargis Church of Araratian Patriarchal Diocese. The liturgy was served by Vicar of the Araratian Patriarchal Diocese, Archbishop Navasard Kchoyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, blessing of front line conscript servicemen with best performance took place following the liturgy.

Afterwards, the award ceremony of 22 servicemen took place.

President Sargsyan addressed a congratulatory message on St. Sargis Day.