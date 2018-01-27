Azerbaijan fires over 2000 bullets in Artsakh direction and undertakes unsuccessful sabotage attempt

YEREVAN, JANUAR27, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime nearly 200 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line during the period of January 21-27, firing over 2000 bullets in the direction of Armenian border guards.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, in addition to the mentioned ceasefire violations, the Azerbaijani side undertook a sabotage attempt in the south eastern section of the contact line on January 25 at about 02:00. As a result of the preventive measures of the Defense Army units, the Azerbaijani special unit was repelled.

Defense Army front line units continue to keep full control of the situation.