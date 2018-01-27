Bako Sahakyan sends congratulatory message to Serzh Sargsyan on Army Day

YEREVAN, JANUAR27, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address on the Day of the Army to the President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

The address runs as follows:

"Your Excellency, Mr. President,

On behalf of the Artsakh people, the authorities and on my personal behalf I extend the most heartfelt congratulations to You on the Army Day.

The Armenian valorous army was born and forget itself in an unequal struggle for freedom and independence, gained cherished victories, changing the course of history by the bravery and self-commitment of our courageous sons.

Today the Armenian soldiers continue to stand unwaveringly for the defense of the native country, perform new feats, carrying on the combat traditions of their heroic grandfathers and fathers.

The army is dear for every other Armenian.

Your Excellency Mr. President,

On this festive day I congratulate You and our entire people once again and wish peace, welfare, new victories and achievements".