President Sargsyan reported on process of preparation works of three major state events to be held in 2018

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the Presidential Palace led by President Serzh Sargsyan on January 26 during which the participants reported on the preparation works of three major state events to be held in Armenia in 2018 – the Francophonie Summit, 100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia and the May Heroic Battles, 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The reports also included the implementation process of instructions given by the President during a consultation on October 21, 2017.

At the beginning of the consultation, the President said he expects comprehensive talk both on organizational, content and financial-economic issues, since a little time is left for holding the events, and it’s necessary to approach them with a great responsibility and strictly follow the activity timetable. According to the President, properly holding such scale state events since Independence will be a unique maturity exam for Armenia.

Edward Nalbandian - foreign minister, deputy chairman of the inter-agency commission created by the President’s decree, reported about the preparation works of the Francophonie Summit (October 11-12, Yerevan), as well as the events scheduled on the sidelines of the Summit.

Vahe Stepanyan - chief of the government’s staff, secretary of the state commission established by the President’s decree, reported on the works done so far towards the preparation of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia and the May Heroic Battles, as well as on the actions proposed by the events program dedicated to the holiday.

Taron Margaryan - mayor of Yerevan, deputy chairman of the jubilee commission, presented the action plan and timetable of celebrations dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan (September 29-30), as well as the preparation works carried out so far.

The heads of concerned ministries and agencies participating in the consultation, everyone on their part, reported on the implementation process of instructions given by the President during the previous consultation.