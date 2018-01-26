Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 January

Mkhitaryan had problems with Mourinho – Armenia coach weighs in on transfer to Arsenal


YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Arthur Petrosyan, head coach of Armenia’s national football team has commented on the relations of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jose Mourinho.

“Henrikh had issues with Mourinho. The situation will change in Arsenal. Mkhitaryan won’t be pressured to perform defensive actions. It is good that Henrikh left. I didn’t like when Mourinho wasn’t giving him the chance to play. However, it is his club, his team. Mkhitaryan’s style matches Arsenal”, Petrosyan said.

 




