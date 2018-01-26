Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

Armenia’s delegation led by Vice Speaker of Parliament departs for St. Petersburg


YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov will pay a working visit to St. Petersburg on January 26-27 at the invitation of Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg Vyacheslav Makarov, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation includes MPs Hayk Babukhanyan and Romik Manukyan.

During the visit the Armenian delegation will participate in the event dedicated to the end of the Siege of Leningrad during which Vice Speaker Sharmazanov will deliver speech.

A number of meetings are also scheduled.




