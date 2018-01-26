Armenia is important partner for Czech Republic – former FM Karel Schwarzenberg

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is an important partner for the Czech Republic, Czech politician, former foreign minister Karel Schwarzenberg said in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

“Diplomatic relations between the Czech Republic and Armenia were established on 5 January 1993. Armenia is an important partner for the Czech Republic. Our countries share common democratic values which creates a very solid basis for our bilateral cooperation. For instance, since Armenia opened its Embassy in Prague in 2011 and the diplomatic mission of the Czech Republic in Yerevan started its work in May 2012, the Joint Declaration on friendly relations was signed on the level of Presidents of our countries or the Joint Committee on bilateral economic cooperation between our states was established. Both have been positive and important momentum for further broad bilateral cooperation and for intensification of our economic contacts as well”, he said.

Karel Schwarzenberg recalled that the Czech Republic belongs to the most active EU countries within the Eastern Partnership framework and is very much ready to continue its support for reforms’ process in Armenia and for further practical cooperation on bilateral as well as European level.

“During my visit in Armenia as Minister of Foreign Affairs in July 2008 the Memorandum on bilateral cooperation in the field of European integration was signed as a clear signal of our efforts in this respect. The Agreement between our two countries on Avoidance of Double Taxation on Income and Capital was signed during this visit as well. However, it was not my last visit to Armenia. It was my great delight to be back in April 2013 once again. Armenia is a country with long rich and fascinating history and cultural heritage. I personally hold the highest regard for the Armenian nation and its rich history, which has often been complicated, turbulent and even tragic. The relations between our two countries are very good, not burdened with any problematic issues. They have developed dynamically during last 25 years”, the Czech politician added.

He stated that the contacts on all bilateral political levels including the parliamentary one, have been really intensive, quite frequent and mutually fruitful.

“Let me just remind the visit of President of the Senate Mr Milan Štěchin in October 2017. Mr. Štěch delivered the invitation to the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia to pay visit to the Czech Republic. We have also very good cooperation at ministerial level, such as between Ministries Finance, Interior, Environment, Culture or Defense”, he said.

As for the economic relations between the two countries, Karel Schwarzenberg said the bilateral trade is slowly growing, nevertheless there are definitely possibilities for its further development.

“In 2016, the volume of Czech exports to Armenia decreased as a consequence of the post-Soviet recession and the entry of Armenia into the Euro-Asian Economic Union. In the first half of 2017, however, the volume of Czech exports benefited from economic recovery in Armenia, increased by more than 65% compared to the previous period and amounted to 19 million USD. The recent third session of the Joint Committee on bilateral economic cooperation between the Czech Republic and Armenia in September 2017 confirmed these positive trends and identified possible further actions of common interest in key areas such as energy and agriculture”, the former Czech FM said.

He also talked about the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia on November 24 in Brussels. According to him, the CEPA provides a broad framework for political, economic and sectoral cooperation between the EU and Armenia.

“It is undoubtedly the great step towards further strengthening of the ties between Armenia, EU and its member states. We expect that CEPA brings added value to citizens in: better investment climate, empowered civil society, safer living environment, fairer and more transparent procurement procedures, improved product safety and consumer protection and a cleaner, healthier environment. It is important to say that CEPA fully takes into account the obligations of Armenia as a member of the Eurasian Economic Union”, Karel Schwarzenberg said, adding that the ratification process should start very soon and if there are no complications during the ratification process, it could be completed soon.

