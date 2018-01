It’s necessary to raise efficiency in NK conflict settlement process – Zakharova

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova has announced that it’s necessary to raise the efficiency in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process, she said during a weekly briefing, answering the question if Russia plans to activate efforts for Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

“I think it’s necessary to raise efficiency, not activeness”, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova saying.

Earlier it became known that Nagorno Karabakh issue will be a discussion subject for Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on February 1.