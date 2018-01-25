Armenia’s economic activity indicator grows by 7,7% in 2017

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The economic activity indicator of Armenia of 2017 has exceeded by 7,7% the indicator of the previous year.

The national statistical service released preliminary macroeconomic indicators, with decrease registered only in the gross agricultural output.

Growth has been recorded in the construction sector – 2,2% - comprising 415 billion 873 million drams.

The energy production sector also recorded growth – 6,1%.

The volumes of services has increased by 14,4% - totaling nearly 1,5 billion drams.

The consumer price index has increased by 1%, while the industrial production price index by 3,9%.

Trade turnover has increased by 14% and comprised 2 trillion 602 billion 132 million drams. The industrial production volume has grown by 12,6%.

The average nominal salary has also increased by 2,9%.

Foreign trade volumes increased by 26,9% - nearly 6,5 billion USD) – with exports growing by 25,2% and imports by 27,8%.