Azerbaijan went on certain steps during FMs’ meeting and expresses dissatisfaction by sabotage attempt – deputy FM Kocharyan

YEREVAN, JANURY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan says the escalation of the situation in the border is conditioned by Azerbaijan’s dissatisfaction over the agreements reached during the recent meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

“It’s not something new that before and after the meetings Azerbaijan, as a rule, activates its such steps. Here we can make one guess: during the recent meeting of the foreign ministers, Azerbaijan had to go on certain steps aimed at expanding Kasprzyk’s team which is not beneficial to Azerbaijan and it expresses its dissatisfaction in this way. But, on the other hand, Azerbaijan has to take steps that are enshrined in the Vienna agreements”, the deputy FM told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting.

The Armed Forces of Artsakh detected a reconnaissance penetration attempt by Azerbaijani forces overnight January 25 in the defense section of a military unit in the south-eastern (Kurapatkino) direction of the line of contact. The defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS that as result of preventive countermeasures the Azerbaijani special forces were pushed back. According to preliminary information, the Azerbaijani forces suffered losses. Details are being clarified.