Armenia’s Aronian wins in 2nd round of Gibraltar Chess Tournament


YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Chess Grandmaster, the current World Cup holder Levon Aronian has won in the second round of the Gibraltar Tournament.

Aronian’s opponent in the 2nd round was Indian international master Hemant Sharma. The Armenian GM swiftly won the game.

The Gibraltar Masters International Tournament is attended by 274 players from 50 countries.

 




