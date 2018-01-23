Armenian Premier, President of Swiss Confederation discuss issues of deepening bilateral relations  

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan who is in Davos met with the President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset on January 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed issues of bilateral partnership, expressing satisfaction with the high level of political relations and highlighting the development and deepening of trade and economic relations between the two states.

During the meeting the sides referred to the opportunities of implementing business projects in various spheres. In this context an agreement was reached to bring the relations closer between concrete Swiss companies and appropriate institutions of Armenia.