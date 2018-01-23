Armenian PM meets President of Swiss National Council in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on January 23 met with President of the National Council of Switzerland (lower house of the parliament) Dominique de Buman in Davos, the government told Armenpress.

Dominique de Buman said he is happy to meet with the Armenian PM in Davos and discuss here the details and preparation works of the upcoming visit of the Swiss delegation to Armenia.

The PM congratulated Dominique de Buman on assuming his post. “We appreciate your personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations: this relates to the recognition of the Genocide, Switzerland’s balanced stance on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and other issues”, the PM said.

The PM presented Armenia’s economic situation, the ongoing reforms and programs in the spheres of customs, agriculture and other sectors, the actions aimed at improving the business environment, stating that last year the economic figures recorded growth and expressed confidence that these trends will continue. PM Karapetyan specifically highlighted that the trade turnover between Armenia and Switzerland in 2017, compared to 2016, increased by 3.5 times, adding that there is a great potential to develop it.

The officials discussed issues relating to creating chamber of commerce, as well as the cooperation opportunities in winemaking, smart agriculture, IT, mining industry, renewable energy, education, tourism and the opportunities to engage the Swiss business in these fields. They also touched upon the prospects of opening Yerevan-Zurich direct flights.