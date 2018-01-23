New co-rapporteur on Armenia appointed in PACE monitoring committee

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. A change of co-rapporteur on Armenia in the monitoring committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was made, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan, who serves as head of delegation to PACE told ARMENPRESS.

“An issue of changing the co-rapporteur on Armenia was discussed in the session of the monitoring committee, because Alan Meale, who was the co-rapporteur on Armenia from the Socialist group, isn’t in the assembly any longer because his term in the English parliament has ended”, she said.

Yulia Lovochkina from Ukraine was appointed to Meale’s place.