Javelin US anti-tank missiles already delivered to Georgia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Georgian defense minister Levan Izoria announced that the Javelin US anti-tank missiles have already been delivered to Georgia, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier the US Department of State approved the delivery of such missile systems to Georgia.

“The first stage of the acquisition of the Javelin systems has been successfully completed. The systems are stored in Georgia, in a safe place”, the defense minister said. He informed that very soon special trainings for Georgian soldiers will be launched on the rules of how to use the systems.

Earlier Moscow said the delivery of Javelin US anti-tank missiles to Georgia can lead Tbilisi to new dangerous adventures in the region.