Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

Mkhitaryan’s Arsenal salary disclosed


YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Armenian football superstar who was recently transferred from Manchester United to Arsenal, will get more than 200,000 pounds a week in the London club, Daily Star reported.

Mkhitaryan has signed a 3,5 year contract with Arsenal.

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez was transferred to Manchester.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration