CB price increase estimates within frames of previous year’s figure

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The price increase in terms of monetary policy is manageable, and in 2018 it is expected that it will gradually approach the 4% target indicator and will stabilize around it, Central Bank President Arthur Javadyan said during parliamentary hearings.

“Under our observations from December 20 to January 20, despite the increase of petrol, diesel fuel and pressured gas prices, the price increase in January will be within the frames of the previously recorded [price increases]. For the entire 2018, as predicted, these changes and their secondary effects will contribute to price increase with 1%. The Central Bank has also estimated the effect of heightened administration, which is 0,3%”, Javadyan said.

The total effect on price increase, according to the CB head, is estimated at 1,3 maximally.

Speaking on 2017, he said that the factual increase of prices has nearly coincided with their forecasts, totaling 2,6%, which is the lower margin of the allowed range.