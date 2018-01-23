“Life goes on” – Henrikh Mkhitaryan thanks Manchester United fans

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian National Football Team captain and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan thanked the Manchester United fans, reports Armenpress.

“I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Manchester United players and staff and especially the fans for your love, passion and support. I enjoyed having the honour of contributing to the history of your great club by winning the Europa League cup. I will always cherish the memory of that moment and that match. And of my Boxing Day scorpion kick and of hearing the song “Whoa Mkhitaryan...” every time I stepped onto the pitch. I could name many more memories, I enjoyed every moment we shared and cheered together. At this stage of my career, I simply have to enjoy myself on the pitch and play. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and the best of luck to all of you! Life goes on”, Mkhitaryan said on Facebook.

“We would like to wish Henrikh Mkhitaryan the best of luck for the future after completing his move to Arsenal. Thanks for the memories, Micki”, the Manchester United said on Twitter.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been transferred from the Manchester United to London’s Arsenal on January 22.