Henrikh Mkhitaryan officially signed by Arsenal


YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the midfielder of Manchester United, has been officially transferred to London’s Arsenal.

Chilean attacker of Arsenal Alexis Sanchez was transferred to Manchester United simultaneously, Arsenal said on its official website.

On his move, Henrikh said: “I’m very happy that we could finish this deal and I’m very happy to be here. It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history.”
  
Arsène Wenger added: “Henrikh is a very complete player. He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances and he’s very committed as well. I must say he’s a player who has all the attributes.”




