Paris Municipality clarifies place for construction of Armenian Memory and Culture House

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has the right to live with the full recognition of its history, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo said during the reception dedicated to the Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in the Paris Municipality, reports Armenpress.

“I would like to note that your country has a full right to live in security and peace, to live with the recognition of its history, without threats from neighbors, without threats to human lives in its borders. We reaffirm and support this right”, the Paris Mayor said.

Anne Hidalgo said the remembrance of the Armenian Genocide is the remembrance of historical truth, and its denial is a moral crime. “It is something that should be criminalized, and we push forward this fight together”, she said.

As for the Armenian community of Paris, she said at the moment steps are being taken aimed at creating Armenian Memory and Culture House in Paris. The Mayor informed that at the moment the place of the structure is being clarified.