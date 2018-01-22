Russian PM Medvedev notes unique talent of pianist Tigran Alikhanyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev congratulated the 75th birthday jubilee of pianist Tigran Alikhanyan, People’s Artist of Russia, Professor of Moscow’s Conservatory.

The congratulatory letter was published online on the official governmental website of Russia.

“You have a unique musical gift, you are able to deliver impressive interpretations of classical and modern piano music. Your performances of Beethoven, Shubert, Tchaikovsky , Stravinsky and Shostakovich deeply touch and excite millions of people. The talent of a teacher and musician are intertwined in you in a surprising way”, the Russian PM said in the letter.

The pianist has been lecturing at the Moscow Conservatory since 1971. In 2005-2009 he served as rector.

Tigran Alikhanyan is the son of renowned physicist Abraham Alikhanyan.