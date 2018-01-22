Mkhitaryan celebrates birthday with Raiola and Pogba

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian football superstar, midfielder of Manchester United Henrikh Mkhitaryan has celebrated his birthday with his agent Mino Raiola and co-player Paul Pogba.

A photo from the gathering went viral online.

Mkhitaryan posted the photo and wrote – “What am I getting for my birthday..??” on Facebook.

On January 21, the Armenian football sensation turned 29.