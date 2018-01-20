Weather update: Vardenyats Pass is open
YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. On January 20, as of 17:00, snowfalls hit the highways of Jermuk region, the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.
The Vardenyats Pass has opened.
Clearing operations are underway.
All roads are open in Armenia.
