No Armenian citizens stranded on Georgian road – Embassy

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. There are no Armenian citizens stranded on the road 40 km from the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia said, reports Armenpress.

According to some media reports Georgia has declared a state of emergency, and more than 50 Armenian citizens were stranded on a road 40km from Tbilisi, and the road is closed for unknown reasons.

But the Armenian Embassy denied these reports, stating that there are no Armenian citizens stranded on the road, and all roads leading from Tbilisi are open for all types of vehicles.